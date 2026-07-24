Big Bear nonprofit raises $10 million to stop development of 63 acres of forest, Jackie and Shadow's habitat

The nonprofit environmental group, Friends of Big Bear Valley, announced it has raised the $10 million needed to stop the development of 63 acres, which is the area Jackie and Shadow call home.

The funding clears the way for the San Bernardino Mountains Land Trust to purchase the property in the unincorporated community of Fawnskin, while also covering closing costs, taxes, legal fees, and future maintenance of the land, according to FOBBV.

Environmental groups, including FOBBV, have opposed the development of forested property since 2001.

According to the 2019 development plans, the project at Moon Camp proposed building 50 homes on the north shore of Big Bear Lake, with the project's scope and design undergoing several revisions over three decades.

"The Project was subsequently redesigned to avoid or substantially minimize impacts to sensitive biological features, in particular bald eagle perch trees used for perching and foraging, and a large population of ashy-gray Indian paintbrush—a federally threatened rare plant species," the 2019 document stated.

FOBBV launched a grassroots fundraising campaign earlier this year to stop the planned housing development of 50 custom homes and a marina.

"The community and supporters around the world answered the call," FOBBV wrote in a July 24 news release.

Half of the funds needed were raised with over 25,000 donations, and the other half came from a $5.5 million donation from Anna and Greg Brockman.

The land is to be preserved in its natural state, as FOBBV said it has been working for 25 years to protect the land for bald eagles and other wildlife.

"Moon Camp supports a rare and endemic plant, San Bernardino Flying Squirrels, and other birds and waterfowl. Since the 1980's, experts have said that development would cause 'significant detrimental impact' to biological resources, including the bald eagle," FOBBV wrote in a news release.

The nonprofit said Moon Camp is the only undisturbed shoreline life on Big Bear Lake. Purchase of the property is expected to be complete by July 31, 2026.

The late Sandy Steers, executive director of FOBBV and a board member of the San Bernardino Mountains Land Trust, helped negotiate the agreement with the property owners. "It was the most important priority Steers had," FOBBV said.

