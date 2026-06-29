Big Bear eaglet Luna takes first flight 1 day after Sandy accidentally falls off tree

Luna, one of the young eaglets of famous Big Bear bald eagle parents Jackie and Shadow, took his first flight on Monday morning, according to advocacy group Friends of Big Bear Valley.

The group said Luna took the "leap of faith" and "in beautiful form flew gracefully over to the Simba tree" at about 9:24 a.m. Video from the group's livestream showed Luna flapping his wings on a branch before taking off.

His father, Shadow, was on the tree that Luna flew to, the Friends of Big Bear Valley said.

The exciting flight comes one day after Luna's sister, Sandy, took her first fledge — by accident. At about 11:24 a.m. Sunday, Luna attempted to jump over Sandy on the tree when Sandy lost her footing and fell to a branch below.

The Friends of Big Bear Valley say Sandy flew to a nearby tree a few minutes later.

"Sandy looked good in her flight," the group said.

During Monday's update, the group said it heard some "distant vocals" between Jackie and who they believe is Sandy.

"Once both Sandy and Luna are more comfortable making their way around the habitat, we will likely see some family gatherings," the group said. "Though it is up to Sandy and Luna, in the past, the eaglets have come back to the nest to eat, sleep or just hang out together."