Big Bear eaglet falls from tree on livestream; status unknown

One of the famous Big Bear eaglets fell from its bald eagle family's nest on Sunday, and its current status isn't yet known.

On the Friends of Big Bear Valley livestream at about 11:24 a.m., one of the eaglets could be seen flapping its wings while standing on a branch near the nest. While doing so, the eaglet lost its footing and fell to a lower branch.

About one minute later, the eaglet dropped down again, landing on an even lower branch.

At 11:30 a.m., the eaglet, which appeared to be hanging from the branch upside down, fell once more, this time out of view from the live camera.

It's not yet clear if the eaglet landed safely.

One of the bald eagle parents, Jackie or Shadow, was seen perched on a nearby branch.

Jackie and Shadow welcomed their two new family members in early April. They were later named Sandy and Luna, with the former named after the late Friends of Big Bear Valley wildlife activist Sandy Steers.

It's unclear which of those eaglets is the one that fell from the tree.

No additional details were immediately made available.

A Friends of Big Bear Valley blog posted Sunday morning indicated that the eaglets could be just days away from taking flight for the first time. CBS LA reached out to the nonprofit for a comment on the incident, but is yet to hear back.