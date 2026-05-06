Suspected DUI driver arrested for Big Bear crash that killed 2, critically injured another

Two people were killed and another was critically injured when their vehicle was struck by a suspected DUI driver near Big Bear Lake on Monday.

It happened at around 10:20 a.m. near Big Bear Boulevard and Cienega Road, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say that the suspect, 52-year-old Oxnard man Matthew Clark, was driving a white Ford Super Duty pickup truck south on Cienega when he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign, drove through the intersection and collided with a red Subaru Crosstrek.

"One passenger in the victim's vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene," the release said. "A second passenger in the same vehicle was airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where they later succumbed to their injuries."

Neither of the victims has yet been identified.

The driver of the Subaru was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center with major injuries, deputies said.

Clark suffered minor injuries in the crash and was arrested after treatment at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. He was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence and remains behind bars in lieu of $250,000 bail, according to SBSD's release.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact SBSD's Big Bear Sheriff Station at 909-866-0100.