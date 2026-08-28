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Pilot hospitalized after small plane crashes near Big Bear

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

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A pilot was hospitalized on Thursday night after their aircraft made a crash landing near Big Bear, according to authorities. 

The crash happened just before 6:20 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Mountain View Boulevard, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. 

For unknown reasons, the plane crashed in the area and was found "nose down" in a field east of the Big Bear City Airport. 

"The aircraft was occupied by an adult male who was taken to the hospital for his injuries," San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials told CBS LA. "No other property was damaged due to the crash."

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what caused the incident. 

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