Big Bear bald eagle's first egg laid in 2023 was livestreamed

The most-watched Big Bear eagle nest is now home to a day-old eagle egg. Jackie, the bald eagle, laid her first egg of 2023 Wednesday Jan. 11 and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam's livestream caught the birthing moment.

The recorded nest is in the San Bernardino National Forest and it is said to be the first ever active bald eagle nest in the Big Bear Valley.

The permitted camera went up at the nest in 2013 and it was funded and installed by Friends of Big Bear Valley. The original bald eagle residents that the camera was tracking left, but a new pair of eagles moved in.

Current residents Jackie and Shadow successfully raised chicks in 2019 and in 2022 and in 2018 Jackie and a different partner raised a chick in the nest. Friends of the Big Bear Valley, operators of the cam, say the egg should hatch in just over a month.

Friends of the Big Bear Valley posted on Facebook, saying it was a six-minute labor for Jackie before she pushed the egg out.

"Jackie is now in full mama mode, caring for and protecting her new egg," they wrote on Facebook.