Big Bear bald eagle Jackie's memorial service turns out thousands

Thousands gathered in Big Bear on Saturday for one last farewell to a local icon.

Jackie the bald eagle, who became widely known due to her appearances on a livestream broadcast by the Friends of Big Bear Valley, was honored in an event called Wings Over Big Bear. Jackie, who mothered seven eaglets who managed to fledge, died in August following a brief illness.

"We got to watch Jackie rule her territory, guide her mates and lovingly raise her chicks because of Sandy Steers. Jackie is believed to be the first bald eagle to hatch in Big Bear, and Sandy knew she was special," the FOBBV said in a blog post. "She inspired a global movement to preserve land by her habitat and was recognized by the state for her impact."

During the ceremony at Bear Mountain Ski Resort, a painting in Jackie's honor, created by local artist Jillana Marshall, was unveiled and a mural was painted in real time.

"This exceeded our wildest expectations and it's wonderful to see how many people Jackie has touched," said Big Bear Mayor Randall Putz.

"I have tears in my eyes because of the turnout of the people who all were connected by Jackie [and the way] the Big Bear community came together," said FOBBV Interim Executive Director Shelley Egan.