Big Bear bald eagle Jackie's condition remains critical, "today's update is not positive," animal care says

Jackie, the bald eagle, had a "particularly difficult" night on Thursday, and the Ojai Raptor Center said on Friday that they wish they had better news to share about her health.

Jackie is in intensive care, receiving oxygen therapy, supportive treatment, and around-the-clock monitoring, the center said.

Her patent cell volume, which measures the percentage of red blood cells in the bloodstream, has dropped further, below 10%. Last week, it had dropped to 13%, down from 17%.

"This week's contrast CT scan and the bone marrow biopsy have provided our veterinary team with important new information, but we do not yet have the complete picture," the Ojai Raptor Center said in a video posted to Instagram.

Additional specialized testing will be performed, including further heavy metal testing. For now, the center said the priority is supportive care, while evaluation of this week's findings continues.

Jackie has been away from her Big Bear nest and eagle family for three weeks after she was rescued after a fight with two other eagles. She was transported to the Ojai Raptor Center for veterinary care.

"We wish we had better news to share. Every decision that we make continues to be guided by her medical condition, her welfare, and what is in her best interest," Ojai Raptor Center said on Instagram.