Big Bear bald eagle Jackie to be honored at Ontario Tower Buzzers game

Southern California's newest professional sports team is set to honor a local legend.

In a partnership with the Friends of Big Bear Valley, the Ontario Tower Buzzers will hold "Fly High, Jackie Night" on Aug. 23 to celebrate the late bald eagle.

"On August 9th, 2026, the community mourned the loss of Jackie, a bald eagle from Big Bear Lake who captured the world's heart with her livestream videos with her partner Shadow," the team said. "Throughout her life, Jackie and Shadow's videos were streamed worldwide, earning hundreds of thousands views, shining a light on the Eagle conservation in Southern California."

The Los Angeles Dodgers' single-A minor league affiliate says that 50% of proceeds from tickets purchased here will be donated to the FOBBV.

Jackie became beloved by millions after featuring frequently on the livestream run by the FOBBV. There, she and her longtime partner, Shadow, raised young eaglets in their nest.

She became ill last month after an attack from two subadult eagles. Jackie died after three weeks of intensive treatment at the Ojai Raptor Center.

It's believed that Jackie lived to be about 14.