Ojai Raptor Center accepting notes for Big Bear bald eagle Jackie as her recovery continues

As beloved Big Bear bald eagle Jackie continues to recover from a mystery illness, the Southern California raptor rehabilitation center overseeing her recovery is now accepting notes from the public.

In a social media post shared Thursday, the Ojai Raptor Center said that they would be accepting mail for Jackie, who has been in their care for nearly three weeks since she was found ill near Big Bear Lake.

"Over the past few days, several people have asked if they can mail a card or note of encouragement for Patient 26-519 or the team caring for her," the post said. "The answer is absolutely!"

The Raptor Center said the team would display the mail for team members to see as they continue working around the clock to care for Jackie and their other patients.

"Your words of encouragement have meant more to us during these past few weeks than you may realize," the post said.

Mail can be sent to:

Ojai Raptor Center

Attn: Patient 26-519

P.O. Box 182

Oak View, CA 93022

The Ojai Raptor Center has been providing regular updates on Jackie's recovery from a mystery illness that has left her anemic and in critical condition. At the latest, she underwent a CT scan and bone marrow biopsy as experts continue working to determine the underlying cause.

She was rescued by LA County personnel in July after she was seen fighting with two subadult eagles. When she was found, rescuers said she was very sick, leading to her transportation to the Ojai Raptor Center.

Since then, the many regular viewers of the Friends of Big Bear Valley Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam have continued to watch the beloved bald eagle family, minus their matriarch, as they continue to go about their daily lives above the picturesque mountain community.