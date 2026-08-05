Big Bear bald eagle Jackie undergoes biopsy, additional testing at California veterinary center

In a new update, the Ojai Raptor Center said Big Bear bald eagle Jackie underwent advanced diagnostics on Wednesday in what was a "significant day."

In a post to Facebook, the veterinary center said Jackie received a contrast CT scan and a bone marrow biopsy. She's been under the center's care for more than two weeks after she was rescued following a fight with two other eagles.

The center added that she recovered well from anesthesia and is now resting in her recovery enclosure with supplemental oxygen.

Ojai Raptor Center

"Our veterinary team, together with our scientific advisory council and consulting specialists, are now reviewing today's findings alongside her previous test results," the center said. "Additional lab work is still pending. We will share a more comprehensive update once we have had the opportunity to review everything."

Jackie and her partner, Shadow, have gained fame after being observed for years on the Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam, run by the nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley. As a couple, they've hatched and raised several eaglets, including Sandy and Luna, who hatched in April.

In their own blog post, the FOBBV asked the public to allow Ojai Raptor Center to keep doing its job without interruption.

"Ojai will give updates when they have any new information to report," the blog reads. "They are doing their best to treat Jackie with supportive care while trying to find the root cause of her illness."

The FOBBV told the public not to call, text or show up at Ojai Raptor Center's doors.

"There is a petition out there, that FOBBV does not support, demanding updates for the public. None of us are entitled to any information, this petition does nothing for Jackie, hinders her care team and only heightens people's anxiety over the situation," FOBBV said. "It is a disappointment to see individuals leaving nasty comments on Ojai Raptor Center's Facebook updates and elsewhere. Their goal is to get Jackie healthy and release her back to her territory, please let them do their job."