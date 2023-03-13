Watch CBS News
Bicyclist dies after collision in Palm Springs

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Palm Springs, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Authorities responded around 4:45 a.m. to the intersection of Ramon Road and Compadre Road to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle. The unidentified male bicyclist was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

"The male driver was arrested on charges unrelated to the collision," Palm Springs Police said in a statement. Investigators are still working to determine whether drugs and/or alcohol were factors in the crash. 

A section of Ramon Road was closed while an investigation was conducted. 

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call the police department's traffic division at 760-323-8125 or crime stoppers anonymously at 760-347-7687.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 11:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

