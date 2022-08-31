Beware of serious health problems during upcoming heat wave

Sunset or sunrise — that's when officials are saying residents should plan their outdoor activities as a dangerous summer heat wave threatens to turn Southern California into an oven.

"These are extreme heats, when you're rising to 105, 107, even 110 in some areas that's more than we're used to," said pediatrician John Rodarte. "Our bodies are not acclimated to that. You start hitting over 100 constantly, that's a much different factor."

All of Southern California — Los Angeles County, Orange County and the Inland Empire — is expecting the longest and hottest heat wave of the year with multiple consecutive days where temperatures reach above 100 degrees.

The prolonged heat is going to cause the air quality to drop, making it harder for kids, seniors and people with asthma to breathe.

"We say if you're thirsty you're already behind the eight ball," said Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin.

Augustin added he and his fellow firefighters across all of Southern California are on high alert and ready to respond to any heat-related emergencies.

"It can happen so fast," said Augustin. "We have people who go out for a hike. They don't bring any water or nourishment and then the hikes take longer than predicted."

Rodarte added to Augustin's sentiment and stressed the importance of staying properly hydrated during this heat wave.

There are several signs of dehydration that UCLA Health recommends residents to look out for:

Dark or colored urine

Lower outputs of urine

Excessive thirst or dry mouth

Fatigue

Lightheadedness or confusion

Headache

Fewer tears if crying

"Some people aren't aware of how much they need to drink, especially young children," he said. They may not be able to tell parents that they're feeling thirsty.

According to UCLA Health, drinking when you are thirsty may work for some people. However, for others, the presence of thirst means a person is already dehydrated. While drinking 48 to 64 ounces is sufficient, UCLA officials reiterated the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine's recommendation of 91 ounces for women and 125 ounces for men.

Doctors recommend that certain people, like those with medical conditions or those who are pregnant, should get more fluids into their systems — either through drinking or eating food with water.