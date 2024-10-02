Beverly Hills police to increase patrols around synagogues on Rosh Hashanah

Southland law enforcement to increase patrols around synagogues on the Rosh Hashanah holiday

The Beverly Hills Police Department is joining other police agencies around the Southland to ramp up security at synagogues and places of worship for the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

The Rosh Hashanah Jewish New Year begins at sundown on Wednesday.

While planning for stepped-up security was already well underway, the urgency increased Tuesday when Iran launched missile strikes against Israel in apparent retaliation for Israeli attacks targeting Iran-based Hezbollah. The attacks dramatically heightened tensions in the Middle East and fears of a regional war.

The BHPD said in a statement, it is "closely monitoring world events and, as a precautionary measure, has increased patrols and partnered with private security to ensure the continued safety of our community around synagogues and houses of worship during Rosh Hashanah and the High Holy Days."

The Los Angeles Police Department also said they will have a strategic presence at critical sites across the area.

Department leaders said they have been planning and meeting internally, and with other law enforcement partners, to provide extra security around the holiday gathering.