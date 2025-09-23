Beverly Hills police investigate a swastika drawn outside an elementary school

The Beverly Hills Unified School District is alerting the community of a "troubling act of hate" that occurred this week outside of El Rodeo Elementary School, where a swastika was drawn on the sidewalk.

School district surveillance footage captured a man drawing the swastika, which was discovered on Monday, ahead of the Rosh Hashanah holiday beginning that evening.

"This incident comes at a particularly sensitive time for Jewish families as Rosh Hashanah begins this evening. We condemn this act in the strongest possible terms," the district wrote in a Sept. 22 letter.

The graffiti was immediately removed, the district said, and the incident was reported to the police department. Beverly Hills police said they are investigating the matter.

Surveillance images released by the school district show the alleged suspect walking along the sidewalk, carrying a tote bag in one hand and what appears to be a marker in the other hand. Another shows him bent over, drawing on the sidewalk, with the final image showing a black swastika on the sidewalk.

Surveillance footage from El Rodeo Elementary School captured this man allegedly drawing a swastika on the sidewalk. Beverly Hills Unified School District

"Every student deserves to come to school without fear," said Dr. Alex Cherniss, BHUSD Superintendent.

"Our district will act with transparency, responsibility, and care when hate harms our community. Your safety is our top priority."

District officials state that safety has been enhanced at all of its campuses in recent years, including the installation of surveillance cameras and other security measures.