A landscaper was killed after a crane collapsed in Beverly Hills on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred near Sunset Boulevard and Lomitas Avenue around 1:35 p.m., according to Beverly Hills Police Department officials, who called it an industrial accident.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls reporting that the large equipment had collapsed, and upon arrival, they found a man employed by a city-contracted landscaping company unresponsive at the scene.

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite attempted lifesaving measures, according to police. The victim has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the incident would require a traffic detour in the area until Monday afternoon, as crews couldn't move the equipment until then.

According to police, Cal/OSHA and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office were notified of the collapse on Sunday and had personnel on scene as the BHPD investigation got underway.

"We are devastated to learn about the tragic accident that occurred earlier today involving an employee of a company that contracts with the City of Beverly Hills," said a statement from Beverly Hills Mayor Craig Corman. "Our thoughts are with the family of the employee who lost his life while performing routine landscaping maintenance within the City. A tragedy such as this is truly heartbreaking."