Water main break in Beverly Grove neighborhood prompts road closures, causes flooding

A water main break in the Beverly Grove neighborhood has prompted road closures on Monday morning.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said it received a call around 3:18 a.m. about a water main break near the 500 block of San Vicente Boulevard.

Crews quickly responded and turned off the water to assess the situation. About 10 services have been impacted by the incident, the LADWP said. Images from the scene showed water gushing onto the road, causing minor flooding.

San Vicente Boulevard is closed between Sixth Street and Lindenhurst Avenue.

It is unknown what caused the water main break and how long crews will be working to repair it.