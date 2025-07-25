Watch CBS News
4 people in Beverly Grove rescued from car after crashing into tree

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
KCAL News

Four people were rescued from a car after it crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Beverly Grove Friday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call around 2:30 a.m. about a crash near Beverly Boulevard and North Crescent Heights Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a car that had crashed into a tree, engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to the scene to help extricate the driver and passengers. According to the LAPD, it took firefighters over an hour to free the driver from the car.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the other three were in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but police believe speed may have been a factor. 

