Watch CBS News
Local News

Elderly man dies after West Los Angeles house fire

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A man is dead after an early morning fire at a home in the West Los Angeles neighborhood of Beverly Grove, according to authorities.

In a news release, the Los Angeles Fire Department said crews responded to reports of a house fire at a single-family home on the 800 block of North Crescent Heights Boulevard, one block north of Melrose Avenue, at about 4:03 a.m. Tuesday.

An 85-year-old woman managed to escape the flame-infested home and tell firefighters there was another person inside once they arrived. Crews immediately launched a rescue operation while taking an offensive position on the fire, the LAFD said. 

After battling what the LAFD called "extensive access challenges," firefighters managed to find an 85-year-old man inside. 

The man, who remains unidentified publicly, was rushed to a local hospital in grave condition, where he later died.

The fire was extinguished after about 42 minutes, the LAFD said. No cause has been determined.

No additional details were immediately made available.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue