Elderly man dies after West Los Angeles house fire

A man is dead after an early morning fire at a home in the West Los Angeles neighborhood of Beverly Grove, according to authorities.

In a news release, the Los Angeles Fire Department said crews responded to reports of a house fire at a single-family home on the 800 block of North Crescent Heights Boulevard, one block north of Melrose Avenue, at about 4:03 a.m. Tuesday.

An 85-year-old woman managed to escape the flame-infested home and tell firefighters there was another person inside once they arrived. Crews immediately launched a rescue operation while taking an offensive position on the fire, the LAFD said.

After battling what the LAFD called "extensive access challenges," firefighters managed to find an 85-year-old man inside.

The man, who remains unidentified publicly, was rushed to a local hospital in grave condition, where he later died.

The fire was extinguished after about 42 minutes, the LAFD said. No cause has been determined.

No additional details were immediately made available.