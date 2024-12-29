Watch CBS News
Betts returns for top-ranked UCLA as Bruins rout Nebraska 91-54 in Big Ten home opener

Lauren Betts scored 21 points in her return, Kiki Rice added 18 and top-ranked UCLA routed Nebraska 91-54 on Sunday in its Big Ten home opener.

Betts, the Bruins' leading scorer, was back after missing two games with a leg injury she sustained at Long Beach State on Dec. 14. She had eight rebounds in helping the Bruins (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) dominate the boards, 48-18.

Rice was perfect, making all eight of her field goal attempts and both of her free throws. She had six rebounds and four steals before sitting down with 4:14 remaining.

The victory was coach Cori Close's 300th at UCLA. She's 300-140 in her 14 seasons at the school.

Amiah Hargrove led the Cornhuskers (10-3, 1-1) with 12 points. Callin Hake added nine points.

Takeaways

Nebraska: The Huskers kept it close in the first half, twice leading by a point in the second quarter. But they had six players with three or more fouls and only scored 24 points in the second half.

UCLA: The Bruins were playing their first game in nine days and were sloppy at times. They'll need to cut down on turnovers (26) and improve their 3-point shooting (4 of 17) before facing No. 23 Michigan.

Key moment

The Bruins took control in the third after leading 37-30 at halftime. They outscored the Cornhuskers 31-13 while limiting them to just four field goals. Rice scored UCLA's first five points. Betts and Janiah Barker had six each.

Key stat

Nebraska's Alexis Markowski, who was averaging a team-high 15 points and 8.3 rebounds, was held to three points and two boards. She was just 1 of 8 from the floor and had four fouls.

Up next

Nebraska visits JuJu Watkins and No. 4 USC and UCLA hosts No. 23 Michigan, both on Wednesday.

