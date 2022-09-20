Benedict Canyon residents oppose proposed Bulgari Hotel

A group of Benedict Canyon residents and local leaders are publicly announcing their opposition to a proposed hotel project in their neighborhood.

The neighbors say they're not on board with the proposed LVMH Bulgari Hotel project, which would build a multi-million dollar hotel in the Benedict Canyon area. On Monday, dozens gathered to call on the Los Angeles Planning and Land Use Management Committee to halt the project.

One arguing point is that the targeted property is not actually zoned for commercial use.

"The proposed Bulgari hotel does not belong in Benedict Canyon," said Mark Levin, the president of Save Our Canyon. "It endangers the safety of the community, the environment, the wildlife, and it would set a dangerous precedent for the entire Santa Monica mountains."

Thus far, more than 11,000 community members have signed on as part of the Save Our Canyon organization, dedicated to fighting against the hotel. According to the website, L.A. mayoral candidates Rick Caruso and Karen Bass both oppose the construction of the hotel, as well as City Council candidates Katy Young Yaroslavsky and Sam Yebri, both of whom were in attendance at Monday's protest.

They're working to prevent the construction, backed by real estate developer Gary Safady. The plan proposes a 33-acre rebuild that would feature 58 rooms and a 10,000 sq. ft. spa. They plan to open the hotel within five year's time.

L.A. City Councilman Paul Koretz also opposes the construction, noting how "one cigarette smoked by a careless hotel guest could cause major destruction." He filed a motion to stop an amendment that has been introduced that would change the zoning from residential to commercial.

"Personally, I don't want to see my legacy as a council member be that a hotel was approved in Benedict Canyon on my watch," he said. "This is not going to happen."

Residents expressed additional concerns with the proposal.

"24 hours a day, a hotel does not sleep," said Rodney Kemerer. "So, every sound that this hotel makes is gonna be in my bedroom - literally."

In response to the concerns of residents and city leaders, Gary Safady released a statement which reads in full:

"From day one this has been a community project dedicated to enhancing our canyon experience with an eco-friendly sanctuary. My mother and father were born and raised here in Los Angeles as well as my children. I have a deep connection and love for the City. I can assure you that every measure has and will be taken to ensure the highest standards during development to bring a retreat that the entire community can enjoy. We have worked tirelessly with the City and neighbors to meet their suggestions and we continue to integrate their feedback as this is a project that will benefit the City of Los Angeles. I am open to anyone who would like to discuss their concerns directly.

The details of the project are outlined below and can also be found on the community support page, enhanceourcanyon.org

The proposed eco-friendly project is a small boutique 58 room hotel and eight homes situated on nearly thirty-three (33) acres, that utilizes the highest standards of sustainable and energy efficient practices. Our project will be LEED GOLD Certified, will be greenhouse gas neutral (net zero), fully electric, have substantial (close to 3/4 of entire site) open space and a community dog park accessible to the public. The project prioritizes the environment, along with its neighbors, with the purpose of having a positive impact and a model development.

Furthermore, we will increase fire safety to the whole community by creating much needed fire infrastructure, allowing access throughout the property for fire trucks and having a proposed fire shelter structure on site to protect our environment and neighbors in case of wildfires. By replacing non-native and fire-prone trees, we will further prevent and mitigate the chances of wildfires while also having a net gain by planting more thriving native trees and brush than what currently exists today. A traffic study has been completed that will be published in our draft EIR that will outline our efforts to mitigate any traffic concerns.

Along with environment, our community benefits from our nearly $1 billion in economic impact, with a project labor agreement that has been signed, ultimately creating new full-time and part-time jobs, and an annual potential revenue of nearly $10 million/year for the City."

On Tuesday, LA City Planning will convene to address the zoning issue and make a preliminary decision.