Bellflower School Board trustee accused of pushing president during meeting

It was an emotional meeting as the Bellflower Unified School Board president accused a fellow trustee of pushing her to the ground.

"No disagreement is ever a reason to put hands on another person or to demean them," BUSD President Mayra Garza said.

She described the altercation during a meeting on Thursday, saying it unfolded during a break in an earlier meeting on Oct. 8.

"Board member Stewart physically shoved me over a chair, causing me injury," Garza said. "It was unexpected. It was wrong."

The alleged confrontation came when tensions were already running high.

"There's no mutual respect on this board," Trustee Amie Stewart said during the Oct. 8 meeting.

Stewart and her attorney denied the allegations that she pushed Garza.

"I unequivocally deny engaging in unlawful physical misconduct, and I strongly dispute the allegations and conclusions in the proposed censure resolution," she said during Thursday's meeting.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has a report connected to the incident, but CBS LA could not confirm whether criminal charges have been filed.

It's also unclear whether video of the alleged confrontation exists.

The board voted 3-2 to censure Stewart, a formal reprimand that does not remove her from office.

Vice President Brad Crihfield said this is not the first time there has been tension within the board. He said that previous team-building retreats have been unsuccessful, with some board members even storming out of the room.