LA County deputies fatally shoot suspect at Bellflower home where second person was found dead

Los Angeles County deputies fatally shot a man in Bellflower on Sunday afternoon.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, but deputies said they were called to the 95000 block of Maplewood Street at around 1 p.m. for a rescue call after a person was seen lying face down through the window of a home.

At some point after their arrival, deputies shot and killed a man who has not yet been publicly identified. It's unclear why deputies opened fire.

Deputies said that a separate investigation was also underway for an unidentified woman's death. They didn't immediately note if it was the person who was found face down inside the home.

LASD officials said that all deputies were accounted for and unharmed after the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.