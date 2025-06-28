Multiple businesses burglarized during street takeovers in Bellflower and Lakewood

Several businesses in the Bellflower and Lakewood areas were burglarized on Saturday near the locations of two different street takeovers, deputies said.

The first sideshow was reported a little before 2 a.m. near Artesia Boulevard and Woodruff Avenue in Bellflower, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. At the same time, an AM/PM in the 1200 block of Artesia was burglarized, deputies said.

Surveillance footage from the convenience store shows the moments that some of the participants in the nearby takeover begin to run through the front doors, jumping over the cashier's counter and ransacking shelves. At one point, one of the suspects can be seen throwing something at the employee inside as he tries to fend them off from entering the store.

The group then moved to a beauty store nearby, shattering the windows at the business' entry.

A short time later, at around 2:15 a.m. in Lakewood, deputies said there was a second street takeover in the 2700 block of Del Amo Boulevard.

Investigators did not have information on any burglarized businesses near the second takeover, but CBS News Los Angeles obtained video from inside a phone store showing a group of suspects ripping display phones off their hooks.

"I just want the people that did this to be caught," said the store's owner, who says that there were about 15 people inside of the store during the burglary.

No arrests have yet been made, according to LASD, who said it's unclear if the separate incidents are connected to the same group of suspects.