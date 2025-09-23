Watch CBS News
LA County deputy, civilian hospitalized after crash in Bellflower

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy and a civilian were hospitalized following a two-car crash in Bellflower on Tuesday afternoon. 

It happened at around 4:15 p.m. near Artesia Boulevard and Virginia Avenue, Los Angeles Fire Department crews told CBS News Los Angeles. 

Details on what led up to the collision remain under investigation, but both of the drivers were taken to nearby hospitals. 

SkyCal was overhead as both of the victims were loaded onto stretchers and cared for by LAFD paramedics. 

The intersection was expected to remain impacted by the pending investigation for several hours. 

