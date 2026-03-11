LA County homicide detectives seeking suspect in deadly carport shooting

Los Angeles County homicide detectives are searching for the suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man near the carport of a Bellflower apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 12:15 a.m. at the Bel Aire Apartments, located in the 14000 block of Bellflower Boulevard, near T. Mayne Thompson Park and St. John Bosco High School, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies arrived and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics.

Detectives say that they believe the suspect and victim may have known each other, and that there is not believed to be a greater threat to the community. They believe that the victim and two women were near the carport when another man approached the group.

After a verbal confrontation between the two men, which was possibly related to a domestic violence incident, the gunman opened fire and then fled from the area.

Deputies believe that they may know who the suspect is based on information gathered from witnesses.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.