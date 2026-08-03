Bell police officer faces charges after allegedly placing tracking device on ex-girlfriend's car

A 30-year-old Bell police officer is facing a felony and misdemeanor charge for "abusing his authority as a police officer," for allegedly accessing California Department of Motor Vehicles records and placing a GPS tracking device on his ex-girlfriend's car.

James Ixcoy was arrested on Monday for the charges related to his ex-girlfriend and a man she was dating.

In July 2025, Ixcoy allegedly ran a DMV registration inquiry without permission on a car belonging to a man who had dated his ex-girlfriend.

Ixcoy is also accused of placing a GPS tracker on his ex-girlfriend's car in August 2025, and the device was later found.

He faces one felony count of accessing and using computer data without permission and one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of an electronic tracking device.

"Mr. Ixcoy, a sworn law enforcement officer, is accused of going to great lengths to secretly and surreptitiously find information about two people who were totally unaware he was abusing his authority as a police officer," said LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

If convicted as charged, Ixcoy faces up to three years and six months in county jail.