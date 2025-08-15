Bell LGBTQ center vandalized with dozens of bags of dog feces

For several months, an LGBTQ center in Bell has spent its days cleaning up dozens of bags of dog feces from their front entrance.

The Mi SELA LGBTQ+ youth resource center, operated by the Latino Equality Alliance, provides a range of community services, including mental health and substance abuse workshops, support groups for parents of LGBTQ+ individuals, and neighborhood clean-ups.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn awarded the center a $2,500 grant to upgrade its security cameras and shared video footage of the center's staff shoveling dozens of dog feces off its awning.

"The fact that this person is going out of their way to do this says everything about them and nothing about our LGBTQ community in Southeast LA," Hahn said in a statement. "This is gross and cowardly. I hope that the people who depend on Mi SELA know how much they are loved and supported in this community and do not take this hate to heart."

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Bell Police Department at (323) 585-1245.