Bell Gardens Police use taser to detain armed suspect riding scooter

Police in Bell Gardens detained an armed suspect after he was stopped for riding a motorized scooter on a sidewalk Sunday night.

According to the Bell Gardens Police Department, officers stopped 26-year-old Roberto Sanchez, who was part of a group of riders and tried to issue him a citation for using a scooter on the sidewalk.

The Bell Gardens Police Department arrested a man for riding his scooter on the sidewalk. In images released by authorities, the vehicle the suspect was riding seems to resemble a mini bike rather than a scooter. Police later discovered the rider was armed. Bell Gardens PD

In pictures posted by BGPD, the vehicle Sanchez was riding appears to resemble a mini bike rather than a scooter.

As the officers were writing up the citation Sanchez tried to get away from the patrolmen. The police said they tried several times to detain Sanchez but he continued to resist officers until they were able to wrestle him to the ground.

The officers then tased Sanchez and took him into custody. Police said they discovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun and a second magazine on Sanchez.

He was arrested and booked for carrying a "concealed loaded firearm."