LA County firefighter injured battling commercial fire in Bell Gardens

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
A firefighter was injured while battling a massive fire at a commercial building in the Bell Gardens area on Sunday. 

The blaze was reported just after 3 p.m. in the 6400 block of Clara Street near Garfield Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

Within 20 minutes of battling the fire, crews declared it a Second Alarm incident. It was extinguished by 5:10 p.m. 

One firefighter suffered a minor injury during the firefight, but officials did not note the nature of the injury. 

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. 

SkyCal flew over the spot of the blaze, where firefighters on ladders extending over the building, which had a partial roof collapse, sprayed water from above. 

