Bear roams around Shadow Hills neighborhood

A bear was spotted roaming around a neighborhood in Shadow Hills on Saturday evening.

A local resident told CBS LA that the bear was climbing a tree in the 9700 block of Wheatland Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Aerial images captured at 5:32 p.m. showed the animal darting between yards in the heavily wooded area.

A bear was spotted roaming around a neighborhood in Shadow Hills on Saturday evening. CBS LA

It's not clear how long the bear has been in the residential area. What appeared to be law enforcement officers were spotted in the area in aerial images around 5:40 p.m

No injuries or damages caused by the bear have been reported. No additional details were immediately made available.