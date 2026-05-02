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Bear roams around Shadow Hills neighborhood

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A  bear was spotted roaming around a neighborhood in Shadow Hills on Saturday evening.

A local resident told CBS LA that the bear was climbing a tree in the 9700 block of Wheatland Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Aerial images captured at 5:32 p.m. showed the animal darting between yards in the heavily wooded area.

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A  bear was spotted roaming around a neighborhood in Shadow Hills on Saturday evening. CBS LA

It's not clear how long the bear has been in the residential area. What appeared to be law enforcement officers were spotted in the area in aerial images around 5:40 p.m

No injuries or damages caused by the bear have been reported. No additional details were immediately made available.

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