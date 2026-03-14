Bear encounter leaves woman with minor injuries in Monrovia

A woman walking her dog experienced a frightening encounter with a bear in the Monrovia foothills on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The Monrovia Police Department said the woman was walking around 9:20 a.m. when a bear approached her. The bear swiped its claw toward her at one point, hitting the back of her knee.

The woman, who remains unidentified publicly, successfully escaped, and a nearby resident called the police. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries that aren't considered serious, police said.

Monrovia PD contacted the Department of Fish and Wildlife. CBS LA reached out to the department, but has yet to hear back.

"Residents are reminded that bears are wild animals and may be encountered in the foothill neighborhoods," Monrovia PD said in a statement. "Anyone who encounters a bear should remain calm, avoid running, and slowly back away while giving the animal plenty of space."