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Bear encounter leaves woman with minor injuries in Monrovia

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A woman walking her dog experienced a frightening encounter with a bear in the Monrovia foothills on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The Monrovia Police Department said the woman was walking around 9:20 a.m. when a bear approached her. The bear swiped its claw toward her at one point, hitting the back of her knee.

The woman, who remains unidentified publicly, successfully escaped, and a nearby resident called the police. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries that aren't considered serious, police said.

Monrovia PD contacted the Department of Fish and Wildlife. CBS LA reached out to the department, but has yet to hear back.

"Residents are reminded that bears are wild animals and may be encountered in the foothill neighborhoods," Monrovia PD said in a statement. "Anyone who encounters a bear should remain calm, avoid running, and slowly back away while giving the animal plenty of space."

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