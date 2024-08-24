Bear breaks into Claremont home while owner was in the middle of baking cookies

Bear breaks into Claremont home while owner was inside baking cookies

A Claremont homeowner was visited by an unwelcome guest late Friday evening when a bear broke into their house while they were in the midst of making cookies.

Police who were called to the scene of the house, located near Via Montevideo Street and N. Mountain Avenue, say that there was some damage done to window screens, according to the Claremont Police Department.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

After making its way into the home, the bear returned to the woods where he came from without any further incident.