Nearly two dozen arrested at "Bay to LA" street takeovers over weekend

Nearly two dozen people were arrested by Los Angeles County deputies at a series of street takeovers that brought a group of people to the area from Northern California, according to authorities.

"A large group of individuals traveled from Northern California to Los Angeles County to participate in illegal street takeovers in what they called 'Bay to LA," a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies said that 22 people were arrested over the course of the weekend for various crimes like felony conspiracy to commit reckless driving, reckless driving, exhibition of speed, driving with a suspended license, felony evading a peace officer and felony possession of illegal firearms.

Additionally, authorities impounded seven vehicles for 30 days, issued 74 citations to people at the takeovers and cited 22 vehicles for offenses requiring an inspection by a state referee, the LASD release said.

Enforcement operations by LASD's Street Takeover Task Force were held in Carson, Cerritos, Compton, Lynwood, Commerce, Lakewood and other unincorporated parts of LA County, according to department officials.

"Our team is currently conducting follow-up investigations to hold those who participated in these illegal events accountable, and to combat illegal street racing and street takeovers within the County of Los Angeles," LASD said.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or to submit an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.