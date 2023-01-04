'Battle of the Badges' blood donation event

First Responders are rolling up their sleeves for a friendly competition.

The Los Angeles Police Department, the LA County Sheriff's Department and LA Fire are joining the Red Cross for the 'Battle of the Badges' blood donation campaign.

It is a big effort to help keep the blood supply stocked.

"The campaign kicks off today (January 4th) and will go until March 31st. We currently have around 80 blood drives that are scheduled from now through March and that equates to a goal of collecting 3,000 pints of live saving blood," said Jay Winkenbach, Regional Donor Services Executive.

"Our men and women are ready to roll up their sleeves and I look forward to helping out the next 3 months and filling that desperate need," said Chief Michel Moore, LAPD.

If you would like to schedule an appointment to give blood, CLICK HERE.

Eligible donors can schedule an appointment to give blood using The Red Cross Blood Donor App.