Bat found in Irvine Regional Park tests positive for rabies

The Orange County Healthcare Agency said a bat found in Irvine Regional Park has tested positive for rabies.

Public health officials said the bat was found at the park at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 24. They urged anyone who may have physically contacted the bat or seen someone else touch it to call the Communicable Disease Control Division at (714) 834-8180.

Pet owners who believe their animals may have had contact with the bat should contact their veterinarian.

The OC Healthcare Agency said the rabies virus is found in an infected animal's saliva. It can be transmitted to people if they are bitten by a rabid animal. Public health staff said rabies can also be transmitted through contamination of the eyes, mouth or an open wound by the infected animal's saliva; however, these cases are very rare.

OC Healthcare officials said most cases of human rabies in the U.S. have stemmed from bats, which have very small teeth, meaning their bites may go unnoticed.

An anterior view of a rabid pipistrelle bat, 1960. Image courtesy CDC. Smith Collection/Gado

Rabies is nearly always fatal once someone starts exhibiting signs and symptoms of the virus. The OC Healthcare Agency said preventative treatment to stop the rabies virus from progressing is given to anyone who could have been exposed to rabid animals.

Officials urged anyone who may have been exposed to seek medical assistance.

Public health and OC Animal Care staff urged everyone to take the following actions to minimize the risk of contracting the virus:

Avoid all contact with wild animals.

Vaccinate all cats and dogs against rabies.

Do not sleep with open unscreened windows or doors.

If bats are seen inside the house or other structure, close off the area and contact animal control. Once the bat(s) have been removed, close off any areas allowing entrance into the house.

Do not leave pet food outside where it will attract wild animals.

Immediately wash all animal bites with soap and water, being sure to flush the wound well, then contact your doctor.

Report all animal bites to OC Animal Care.

Residents should contact OC Animal Care at (714) 935-6848 to report bats in their homes or animal bites.