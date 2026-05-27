Man and his dog allegedly chase couple down Santa Monica street

Santa Monica police arrested a man after he and his dog allegedly chased a couple down a Santa Monica Street on Sunday.

A video shows the scary scene near the intersection of 3rd Street and Broadway, where the man, identified by police as Tar Nay, appears to zero in on the couple.

The Santa Monica Police Department said the couple was trying to cross the street. In the video, the man can be heard screaming profanities while holding a baseball bat outside the window before getting out of the car and approaching the couple.

The couple, who asked CBS News Los Angeles to remain anonymous, said they are Jewish. They said they were trying to write down Nay's license plate as he approached them. The video shows Nay briefly returning to his car before charging at them with his dog. The dog, a male cane corso, bit one of the victims on the thigh, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

"This guy, he was using antisemitic slogans and rhetoric," said Benjamin Basire, a friend of the couple. "He was using those words to justify his action against them."

Officers said they arrested Nay a short distance away from the scene on Fourth Street. Santa Monica Animal Control officers took custody of the dog, which was taken to a local shelter.

The incident concerned some people who live in the area.

"It's a shame. This is a beautiful city," resident Gustavo Castillo said. "It should be like Manhattan Beach, like San Sebastián."

Overall crime is down, according to statistics released by the city in March. However, small business owners such as Luna Chen said the encounter makes her consider moving.

"We have a lot of families and tourists coming around, so having a safe environment around Santa Monica is quite crucial for us," she said. "I think it's not getting better."

Nay was booked with assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats. The Santa Monica Police Department said they are aware of concerns about whether the attack "involved hate motivated conduct."

"At this stage, the charges reflect the evidence developed in the initial investigation," Santa Monica police wrote in a statement. "The case has been submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration. If additional evidence supports additional charges or enhancements, that information will be provided to prosecutors."