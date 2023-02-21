Rep. Barbara Lee announces she's running for Senate in California

FILE: Rep. Barbara Lee at a news conference in the Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

California Rep. Barbara Lee announced in a tweet Tuesday that she's running for Senate in California, a week after Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced she will not be running for reelection in 2024.

"Today I am proud to announce my candidacy for U.S. Senate," Lee wrote. "I've never backed down from doing what's right. And I never will. Californians deserve a strong, progressive leader who has delivered real change."

She joins a growing field — Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff declared they would run for Feinstein's seat before she announced her retirement. House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said she will support Schiff.

In a video with her tweet, Lee talked about the challenges she has surmounted, including her struggles as a single mother who escaped an abusive marriage and underwent a back-alley abortion. She also touted her accomplishments — as a state legislator, she wrote the first California Violence Against Women Act and was an advocate for LGBT+ issues.

Lee has represented Northern California's 12th District (formerly 13th) in the House since 1998. She was also the lone House member to oppose the Authorization to Use Military Force in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, fearing that it would lead to an endless war. Lee currently Currently, Lee serves on the House Budget and Appropriations Committees.