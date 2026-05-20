Alleged arsonist arrested after setting fire to Banning City Hall and police station

An alleged arsonist was arrested after setting fire to Banning City Hall and the Banning Police Station on Tuesday, according to police.

The incident began at around 4:45 p.m., when police began investigating a man who had started fires at the front of the police station and the back of the city hall building, both located on E. Ramsey Street, according to a news release from the Banning Police Department. Police and city staff members quickly extinguished both fires, police said.

Investigators quickly identified the suspect as 40-year-old Kenneth Baker, who they said was a "member of the city's homeless population." He was arrested without incident after being located near Ramsey Street and Fourth Street, police said.

"The investigation also showed that Baker also attempted to start a third fire to the front of the police station, but was unsuccessful, attempted to disable the vehicle access gate to the station, and attempted to place a metal compressed gas tank in the vehicle driveway to the station," the release said.

Baker was booked at the Larry D. Smith Correction Facility for two counts of arson, attempted arson and possession of a destructive device.

Police called the incident an "excellent example of a well-executed investigation" by patrol officers and the city's Homeless Liaison Officers.

"The Banning Police Department would like to thank the City of Banning staff member who was able to ensure the fire set by City Hall did not grow or cause any additional damage," the release said.