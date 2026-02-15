Shooting behind Baldwin Park Target store leaves two hospitalized

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting behind a Target store in Baldwin Park late Sunday night, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Crews were called to the area behind the store, located in the 3100 block of Baldwin Park Boulevard near the 10 Freeway, at around 98:20 p.m. after learning of the shooting, firefighters told CBS LA.

Upon arrival, they found two victims who required hospitalization. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police have not disclosed any information on a suspect or motive in the incident.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the shooting, where two vehicles, a white van and a black pickup truck, both had doors ajar as police surveyed the area where there were multiple evidence markers on the parking lot asphalt. The back of the store was completely blocked off by police tape as the investigation got underway.