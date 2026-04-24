Baldwin Park shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 critically injured

At least two people are dead after a shooting in Baldwin Park early Friday morning, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the shooting was reported at 5:07 a.m. near the intersection of Millbury and Bresse avenues.

First responders found three victims when they arrived at the scene. 2 were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No additional details, including any on a potential suspect or suspects, were immediately made available.