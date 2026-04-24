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Baldwin Park shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 critically injured

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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At least two people are dead after a shooting in Baldwin Park early Friday morning, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the shooting was reported at 5:07 a.m. near the intersection of Millbury and Bresse avenues. 

First responders found three victims when they arrived at the scene. 2 were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No additional details, including any on a potential suspect or suspects, were immediately made available. 

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