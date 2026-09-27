Suspect arrested after Azusa police pursuit ends in fiery rollover crash

A pursuit suspect was arrested on Sunday morning after the chase with Azusa police ended in a fiery rollover crash, according to authorities.

Officers told CBS LA that they were called to the area near Cerritos Avenue and Gladstone Street at around 11:55 p.m. for reports of a drunk driver. When they located the vehicle a few blocks away near Foothill Boulevard, they tried to pull the driver over.

When the suspect, who hasn't yet been identified, didn't stop, the chase began, police said.

They followed him for almost eight miles throughout Azusa, including on several freeways, until the chase made its way to Azusa Avenue and San Gabriel Canyon Road, where officers said the incident ended in a rollover crash that caused the car to become engulfed in flames.

Despite the crash, police said the suspect refused to exit the car as they ordered him out.

Ultimately, officers were able to apprehend the suspect and take him into custody. He was booked for felony evading and attempting to disarm a police officer after he was medically cleared at a nearby hospital for unknown injuries, Azusa PD officers said.

No other injuries were reported during the incident, which remains under investigation.