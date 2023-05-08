Average LA County gas prices rises slightly

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose one-tenth of a cent Monday to $4.865, ending a streak of 17 decreases in the previous 19 days.

The average price has decreased 8.5 cents over the past 20 days, including one-tenth of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.7 cents less than one week ago, 6.4 cents less than one month ago and $1.01 less than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.629 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price dropped six-tenths of a cent to $4.801, its 19th decrease in 20 days. It has dropped 12.8 cents over the past 20 days, including one-tenth of a cent Sunday.

The Orange County average price is 5.5 cents less than one week ago, 10.9 cents less than one month ago and $1.02 less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.658 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped for the 18th consecutive day following a 23-day streak of increases, falling three-tenths of a cent to $3.537. It has dropped 14.9 cents over the past 18 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Sunday. It is 7.3 cents less than one week ago, 5.8 cents less than one month ago and 78 cents less than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.479 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

"The oil market volatility is leading to lower prices," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. "And we are also in a pre- summer driving season lull regarding domestic demand. These two factors should keep pump prices drifting lower for now."