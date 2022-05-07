Average LA County gas price rises for 10th day in a row

It is going to cost you more at the pump today. The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the 10th consecutive day, increasing to $5.864.

The average price has risen 9 cents over the past 10 days following a run of 28 decreases in 30 days totaling 29.6 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

"It appears that Southern California gas prices are going up along with most of the rest of the U.S. due to the increasing likelihood that Russian oil will no longer be part of the European Union's supply chain and that will affect oil availability for American markets," Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California said.

The Orange County average price rose for the ninth time in 10 days, increasing 1.1 cents to $5.812. It rose four consecutive days, decreased seven-tenths of a cent Monday and resumed increasing Tuesday.

The Orange County average price has risen 10.1 cents over the past 10 days, including 1.7 cents Friday. It is 4.4 cents more than one month ago and $1.714 higher than one year ago but 6.2 cents less than one month ago and 21.7 cents lower than the record high of $6.029 set March 29.