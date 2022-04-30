Average LA County gas price records largest increase since March 25

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 2 cents Saturday to $5.818, the third consecutive increase following a run a 28 decreases in 30 days totaling 29.6 cents.

The average price has increased 4.4 cents over the past three days, including 2 cents Friday, after dropping to its lowest amount since March 9, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The rising prices are the result of a substantial increase to the Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices, according to Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The average price is 3.1 cents more than one week ago and $1.743 higher than one year ago but 23.9 cents less than one month ago.

The Orange County average price also rose for the third consecutive day after dropping to its lowest amount since March 9, increasing 2 cents to $5.768. It has increased 5.7 cents over the past three days, including 2.8 cents Friday, following a run of 24 decreases in 29 days totaling 31.8 cents.

The Orange County average price is 4 cents more than one week ago and $1.722 higher than one year ago but 24.4 cents less than one month ago.