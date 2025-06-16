Watch CBS News
AutoZone in South Los Angeles looted during possible street takeover, LAPD says

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton

An AutoZonne in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Vermont Vista was looted during a possible street takeover on Monday morning, 

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call around 4:25 a.m. about a burglary on the 9800 block of South Hoover Street.

Police believe several people entered the business and began taking merchandise. Police also found graffiti on the side of the business when they arrived. 

Last June, the same business was also looted during a street takeover by a crowd of people. 

No arrests have been made. The incident is still under investigation. 

