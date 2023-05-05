Authorities seeking hit-and-run driver in South LA pedestrian fatality

Authorities sought the public's help Friday to find the hit-and-run motorist who fatally struck a pedestrian in the South Los Angeles area.

The 72-year-old man was hit about 11:50 p.m. Thursday at Western Avenue and 79th Street, and he died at a hospital, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. His name was not immediately released.

The man may have been hit by a motorcycle, according to the LAPD. No description of the hit-and-run vehicle was available.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps solve a fatal hit and run.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.