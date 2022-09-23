Authorities seeking additional victims of phlebotomist who assaulted patient giving blood in Aliso Viejo

Authorities are searching for additional victims of an Orange County phlebotomist who they believe may have sexually assaulted multiple patients.

Jose Farias. Orange County Sheriff's Department

According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, an 18-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by a phlebotomist at a laboratory located in Aliso Viejo on Aug. 29, while she was giving blood.

As a result, 29-year-old San Juan Capistrano resident Jose Farias was arrested on suspicion of battery. He was however released from jail, according to records.

Investigators learned of an additional victim on Tuesday, a 30-year-old woman who detailed a similar experience.

Due to the repeat offenses, deputies are searching for any additional victims of the suspect as they prepare to present a case to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim or with additional information is asked to call deputies at (714) 647-7419.