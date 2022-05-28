Watch CBS News
Authorities searching for suspect in fatal shooting in Florence

Authorities were searching for the suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Florence Friday evening. 

The scene unfolded just before 5:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Florence Avenue, where Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched following reports of a shooting in the area. 

First responders pronounced the male victim deceased at the scene. 

Investigators detailed that a suspect, also a male, was believed to be wearing a black t-shirt with a white logo, black shorts and white shoes, with his hair tied back into a bun. He reportedly fled from the scene in a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu. 

