Authorities searching for French Bulldog stolen from a house in Highland

Authorities are searching for a one-year-old French Bulldog named Lola who was taken from a home in Highland on Friday.

Lola, the missing French Bulldog. Highland Police Department

Lola, a Lilac Merle French Bulldog worth around $2,000, was taken from behind a chain-link fence at a house in the 8100 block of Del Rosa Avenue between 4 and 5 p.m., according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department on behalf of the Highland Police Department.

Investigators say that an unknown woman arrived outside of the home in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Honda, and parked before getting out, reaching over the fence and carrying Lola away into her car.

The suspect then fled southbound toward 3rd Street, and then west toward San Bernardino, investigators said in a statement.

An image of the suspect vehicle. Highland Police Department

Lola is a one-year-old female with a mixture of gray and white hair. She has multi-colored eyes and a pink and light-brown colored snout. She was last seen wearing a red or brown dog collar.

Anyone who witnessed the theft or who has more information on Lola's whereabouts is urged to contact Highland Police Department investigators at (909) 425-9793.